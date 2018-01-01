 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German Chancellor Praises Deal to Form Coalition Government with Social Democrats

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed on Wednesday her satisfaction with the coalition deal that has been reached between her conservative party and the country’s social democratic party (SPD), praising it as a stable foundation for a future government.

Merkel, of the Christian Democratic Union, gave a joint press conference in Berlin alongside her two new coalition allies: Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Christian Social Union – the CDU’s Bavarian partner – and Martin Schulz, who heads the SPD.

“I am convinced that this deal is the foundation for the good and stable government that our country needs, and which, by the way, many around the world expected from us,” Merkel said, adding that the coalition would provide Germany with a “new dynamic.”

The chancellor, who is set to soon start her fourth term in power, said that the pact between the parties had been worth the while despite the intense and prolonged negotiation that preceded it.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved