

German Chancellor Praises Deal to Form Coalition Government with Social Democrats



BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed on Wednesday her satisfaction with the coalition deal that has been reached between her conservative party and the country’s social democratic party (SPD), praising it as a stable foundation for a future government.



Merkel, of the Christian Democratic Union, gave a joint press conference in Berlin alongside her two new coalition allies: Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Christian Social Union – the CDU’s Bavarian partner – and Martin Schulz, who heads the SPD.



“I am convinced that this deal is the foundation for the good and stable government that our country needs, and which, by the way, many around the world expected from us,” Merkel said, adding that the coalition would provide Germany with a “new dynamic.”



The chancellor, who is set to soon start her fourth term in power, said that the pact between the parties had been worth the while despite the intense and prolonged negotiation that preceded it.



