Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

EU Seeks Brexit Transition Mechanism to Restrict UK’s Access If Necessary

BRUSSELS – The European Union has proposed it should retain the power to punitively limit the United Kingdom’s access to membership benefits should any disputes arise during the Brexit transition period, according to a document published Wednesday.

The European Commission’s proposed its transition period guidelines in a draft document, which suggested that the UK remain bound to EU decision making and the Court of Justice of the European Union until secession was completed on Dec. 31, 2020, meaning London would be unable to strike its own bilateral deals with third parties until that date.

In addition, in case a dispute between the parties cannot be resolved by the court quickly, then “a mechanism allowing the Union to suspend certain benefits deriving for the United Kingdom from participation in the internal market,” should be provided for the EU, a footnote on the six-page document said.

The document is a position paper that is still due to be debated by the European Commission, but a preliminary version that was leaked earlier in the day caused a stir in the UK, where Prime Minister Theresa May was due to meet with parliamentary Brexit committees later on Wednesday.
 

