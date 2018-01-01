 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German Conservative Bloc Secures Coalition Deal with SPD to End Impasse

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) clinched on Wednesday a coalition deal to potentially bring a four-month political impasse to an end, senior officials said.

The final details of a so-called grand coalition program between Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian sister party the CSU and the SPD of Martin Schulz, were being thrashed out in the tail end phase of negotiations that have continued non-stop since Tuesday, German media reported.

Furthermore, an image shared widely on social media that showed Schulz and his negotiation team, was accompanied by a statement that gave weight to German media speculation that an agreement had been cracked between the country’s two biggest parties: “Tired but happy. There is a treaty! Finally. Now the final details are being worked into the text.”

Unconfirmed leaks published in the German press indicated that the SPD managed to secure control of the finance ministry in a new deal, which would signify a substantial concession on the part of Merkel’s CDU, as financial reform had been a major sticking point in the weeks of talks.

Any final deal, however, would have to be put to a vote among the SPD’s 463,723 party members, where it is expected to face staunch opposition from its youth wing.

Full details of a revived grand coalition were expected to be published once the negotiations officially come to a close.

Merkel’s conservative bloc won the inconclusive Sept. 24 federal elections but without a majority, while the SPD suffered its worst-ever result.

A CDU/CSU-SPD coalition would set up the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as leader of the opposition.
 

