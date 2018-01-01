 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

ECB: Banks Are Now More Resilient, Non-Performing Loans Remain a Problem

FRANKFURT, Germany – The head of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board said on Wednesday that Eurozone banks had become more resilient to adverse financial conditions, though she also warned that non-performing loans remained a major problem.

At the Single Supervisory Mechanism’s annual press conference, board chair Daniele Nouy summarized the 2018 forecast by explaining that banks still faced a number of challenges, and 2018 offered the ideal opportunity to tackle them.

Nouy suggested banks should set two immediate priorities at the top of their to-do list: increase profitability and clean up balance sheets, adding that both goals were inter-connected.

“In the third quarter of 2017, non-performing loans stood at 760 billion euros ($938 billion),” she said.

Although NPLs had decreased over the past few years by about 200 billion euros, Nouy said that they clearly remained a major problem, as “NPLs drag down profits, divert resources, keep banks from financing the real economy and create uncertainty,” which, indirectly, might affect stronger banks.

The SSM chair added that banks “should use good times to reduce NPLs. And the good times are now”

She warned not to carry over residual problems of the crisis to the next downturn, as she said that was not a viable option, explaining that once a financial downturn set in, it would become much harder for banks to get rid of their NPLs.

“Cleaning up balance sheets after a crisis is one thing. Keeping them clean ahead of future downturns is another,” Nouy said.

Her parting words sent a message to the European banking community for 2018: “Conditions are as good as they are going to get. Banks should seize the moment and tackle all the challenges they face.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved