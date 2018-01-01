 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Skiers Revel on the Parisian Pistes as Cold Snap Blankets France in Snow

PARIS – Temperatures have plummeted to below zero in the French capital, and with a fresh dumping of snow comes the inevitable travel chaos, but a hardy bunch of Parisians saw an opportunity for fun in the adverse yet picturesque weather.

They put on warm clothes, grabbed their skis, donned their salopettes and headed to Montmartre, where the slopes below the Sacre Couer basilica made for a perfect urban piste.

Undeterred by a weather warning for heavy snow published by France’s Meteo weather agency, people gathered either side of the makeshift ski-slopes as a snowboarder caught air, shifting his board to a 90° angle below him.

A skier followed suit, launching himself from the ledge separating the two grassy inclines that in summer are often filled with tourists and picnic goers.

In a separate shot, a man who decided to get dressed up as a bear opted for a more relaxed mode of transport and slid down the snowy embankment on a plastic shopping bag.

The cold snap in northern France has left much of the region blanketed in thick snowfall.
 

