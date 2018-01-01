

Indonesia Finds Argentine Child Taken Away by Father without Permission



JAKARTA – An eight-year-old Argentine girl whose father had ran away with her in June without permission from the mother, who had her sole custody, was found by authorities of the Sulawesi Island, the Argentine embassy in Jakarta told EFE on Wednesday.



Alum was found at a restaurant in North Toraja district, in Sulawesi (central), on Tuesday morning along with her father, Gabriel Langone, and his current partner, Candela Soledad Gutierrez.



The embassy told EFE the consul has traveled to Makassar, the provincial capital of South Sulawesi, to hand over the child to her mother, Elizabeth Avalos, who has spent months searching for her daughter, including traveling to Indonesia from Malaysia on Sunday.



Langone had picked Alum up from her school – amid a custody battle over the child, in Buenos Aires on June 5, 2017 – and left Argentina with the help of his family and blocked all communication with Avalos.



The Interpol had ordered the search and arrest of Langone and Gutierrez after canceling their passports and listed Alum as missing.



The fugitive couple had reportedly entered Brazil from Bolivia, and then left for Malaysia – where the authorities were alerted following inquiries by Avalos – and had fled to Indonesia around the end of December.



