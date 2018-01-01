 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Indonesia Finds Argentine Child Taken Away by Father without Permission

JAKARTA – An eight-year-old Argentine girl whose father had ran away with her in June without permission from the mother, who had her sole custody, was found by authorities of the Sulawesi Island, the Argentine embassy in Jakarta told EFE on Wednesday.

Alum was found at a restaurant in North Toraja district, in Sulawesi (central), on Tuesday morning along with her father, Gabriel Langone, and his current partner, Candela Soledad Gutierrez.

The embassy told EFE the consul has traveled to Makassar, the provincial capital of South Sulawesi, to hand over the child to her mother, Elizabeth Avalos, who has spent months searching for her daughter, including traveling to Indonesia from Malaysia on Sunday.

Langone had picked Alum up from her school – amid a custody battle over the child, in Buenos Aires on June 5, 2017 – and left Argentina with the help of his family and blocked all communication with Avalos.

The Interpol had ordered the search and arrest of Langone and Gutierrez after canceling their passports and listed Alum as missing.

The fugitive couple had reportedly entered Brazil from Bolivia, and then left for Malaysia – where the authorities were alerted following inquiries by Avalos – and had fled to Indonesia around the end of December.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved