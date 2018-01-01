

Kim Jong-un’s Sister to Visit South Korea to Witness Olympic Games



SEOUL – The sister of North Korea’s leader is set to go to South Korea with the high-level delegation visiting the South between Feb. 9-11 to witness the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the Unification Ministry told EFE.



Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong will accompany the President of the Presidium of the North Korean Parliament, Kim Yong-nam, head of the North Korean delegation and highest ranking official to ever visit the neighboring country.



The historic visit of Kim Yo-jong, deputy director of the Single Party Propaganda and Agitation Department, is believed to be the first ever visit of a Kim dynasty member to South Korea.



The Unification Ministry said in a statement that the inclusion of Kim Yo-jong in the delegation is meaningful, as she is not only Kim Jong-un’s sister, but also holds an important post in the ruling Workers’ Party.



South Korea’s government will discuss her visit with the international community so that it does not cause any controversy over sanctions, the statement added.



Another 20 North Korean officials, including high-ranking officials such as Choe Hwi, president of the National Sports Planning Committee, and Ri Son-gwon, head of North Korea’s agency in charge of inter-Korean affairs, will also be part of the delegation visiting the South.



Ri participated in the historic talks held in January, which facilitated North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games to be held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang between Feb. 9-25.



Both countries, which technically have been at war for more than 65 years, also agreed to march under the same flag at the Games’ opening ceremony on Feb. 9.



The role of Kim Jong-un’s sister during the visit is not yet known, although Seoul has already said that South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in could hold a bilateral meeting with Kim Yong-nam during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.



If the meeting takes place, it would be the highest-level inter-Korean summit ever held in South Korea.



The South Korean government believes that North Korea’s participation in PyeongChang 2018 can help to reduce tension in the region and facilitate rapprochement between North Korea and Washington, which will send Vice President Mike Pence to the Games.



Pence’s visit is likely to coincide with that of Kim Jong-un’s sister and the president of the Presidium of the North Korean Parliament at the opening of the Games and at receptions for leaders organized by Seoul.



