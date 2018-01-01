HOME | World (Click here for more)

16 Hells Angels Members Arrested in Spain on Suspicion of Drug Trafficking



BARCELONA – Regional police in Spain have arrested 16 members of a local Hells Angels motorcycle gang near Barcelona on suspicion of drug trafficking, while a few of the detainees could also be wanted in connection to a murder committed last year, authorities said on Wednesday.



The Mossos d’Esquadra local police in the Catalonia region launched morning raids on 11 properties in the Barcelona metropolitan area, including one on the Hells Angels motorcycle club’s regional headquarters in Sabadell, an industrial city located 22 kilometers (14 miles) to the north of Barcelona.



Several of those detained are suspected by police of having been involved in the 2017 murder of a rival motorcycle gang member in Sabadell.



According to police, the local Hells Angel syndicate had dedicated itself to the cultivation and trafficking of marijuana.



The Mossos did not rule out further raids and arrests as the operation progressed.



