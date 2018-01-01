HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Paul George Helps Thunder Beat Warriors 125-105



OAKLAND – Forward Paul George starred with 38 points as the highest scorer for Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, helping his team beat home favorites Golden State Warriors 125-105 at the Oracle Arena, the Warriors’ second loss in a row.



The Thunder (31-24) broke a four-match losing streak, while Warriors (41-13) lost for the third time in four matches.



Playmaker Russell Westbrook almost made a triple-double with 34 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, spending 36 minutes on the court and outshone ex-teammate and Warriors star Kevin Durant.



Reserve Jerami Grant scored 16 points, while Spanish shooting guard Alex Abrines scored 9 points in 24 minutes of play.



Oklahoma City forward Carmelo Anthony turned his ankle in the beginning of the game and had to retire after just six minutes in action.



The Warriors attack was led by Durant, who scored 33 points and 7 rebounds.



Playmaker Stephen Curry scored 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 12 points for the Warriors.



This was the Warrior’s first loss to the Thunder in seven matches, having beaten them 108-91 this season on Nov. 22 in Oklahoma City.



