Harden Reaches 15,000 Points as Rockets Beat Nets 123-113



NEW YORK – Houston Rockets guard James Harden scored 36 points and surpassed the 15,000 point-milestone in the Houston Rockets’ 123-113 win against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday.



In 34 minutes of play, Harden shot 11-of-23 from the field, making 4 of 10 3-point attempts and all 10 free-throw attempts in his team’s fifth straight victory.



Harden is the 137th player in NBA history to reach 15,000 points and stands behind Mike Mitchell, who scored 15,016 points.



NBA’s all-time leading scorer is the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with 38,387 points.



Harden could go past Mitchell on Wednesday itself, when the Rockets visit the Miami Heat.



Harden reached the milestone with 7 minutes of play left for half-time when he got a floater to fall in the paint to take the score to 51-41.



Point guard Chris Paul added 25 points and center Clint Capela added a double-double – 18 points and 11 rebounds – for the Rockets (39-13), who are second in the league and the Western Conference in scoring.



Rookie center Nene Hilario put up 4 points in 15 minutes of play, shooting 2-5 from the field and managed one rebound and one assist.



The Nets were led by forward DeMarre Carroll, who scored 21 points and was supported by point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who put up another 18 along with nine assists, while forward Jarret Allen added 16 points.



