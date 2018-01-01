 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Resume Dialogue, Contradict Each Other

SANTO DOMINGO – The Venezuelan government and opposition resumed on Tuesday their dialogue amid contradicting statements about whether they had reached a definitive accord to put an end to their country’s political crisis.

Upon his arrival at the meeting, Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that on Monday evening a “definitive” agreement with the opposition had been reached and would be signed on Tuesday, a claim that was denied minutes later by opposition spokesman Julio Borges.

When queried by reporters, Borges said that there had been no meeting Monday night and “there is no agreement.”

“Be sure that we’re going to do nothing else than ... defend the rights of Venezuelans,” he added.

When asked by the press about the significance of the table and two chairs set up at the entrance to the Dominican Foreign Ministry, Borges said that “there may be a table, there may be a pen, but there must be truth to continue exploring the rights of Venezuelans.”

Shortly before Borges’ arrival at the Foreign Ministry, the Venezuelan opposition grouped within the MUD coalition also denied on its Twitter account that any agreement had been reached with the government of Nicolas Maduro.

“The (coalition) wants to make clear to the country that up to this moment there has been no agreement with the government,” tweeted MUD.

However, Rodriguez said that late Monday night an agreement indeed had been reached with the opposition that “we’re going to perform the formality that we established for what we would sign here.”

“In the agreement there’s a proposal of a date for (presidential) elections, certainly, all the details are completely ready, we’re fulfilling all the elements of the details, we’re here, ready and waiting,” Rodriguez said, holding a pen.

The meeting to resume the bilateral dialogue had been scheduled for Monday, but it had to be postponed until Tuesday after neither of the parties traveled to the Dominican capital.

After three days of talks, Dominican President Danilo Medina announced last Wednesday that the parties had signed “a document” listing the progress made on the dialogue agenda but that several issues remained pending that had to be discussed in Caracas.

Two of the main issues requiring further discussion are the presidential election, in which the opposition has not yet agreed to participate, and the recognition of the government’s all-powerful Constituent National Assembly.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved