

Sand Sculpture Exhibit Brings Latin American Artists to Uruguay



MONTEVIDEO – The fifth edition of “Esculturas en la arena” (Sculptures in the Sand) came to a close on Tuesday after bringing together artists from across Latin America for the event’s first staging in Montevideo.



The two-day exhibit featured works by 25 sculptors from countries including Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.



Uruguay is an ideal country to foster a “culture of sculpture,” given the abundance of sand on its coasts, Dumas Teixeira, president of “Por amor al arte” (For the Love of Art), said.



“The public’s response is always the biggest satisfaction that we have and it is what drives us to continue,” he said.



Mexican sculptor Calixto Molina Navarrete, taking part in his fourth Esculturas en la arena, sees a “promising” future for the event.



“After several years in Canada, the United States and Europe, I turned my gaze back to Latin America ... completely virgin territory for this type of activity. It appealed to me to be the first Mexican and the first Latin American to take part in international events of this kind,” Molina said.



