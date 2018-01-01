

Defending Champ Spain Advances in Futsal EuroCup



LJUBLJANA – Spain cleared another hurdle in the defense of its EuroCup futsal title with a 1-0 quarterfinal win on Tuesday over Ukraine.



Ukrainian goalkeeper Ivanyak found himself under siege from the start of the match at Ljubljana’s Arena Stozice, but it was nearly the 17th minute before Spain’s Pola connected on a shot from 13 meters to make it 1-0.



The second half turned out to be largely a formality, with the overmatched Ukraine side struggling to generate any offense while La Roja continued to threaten Ivanyak’s goal.



Spain will face Kazakhstan on Thursday in the semifinals.



Portugal clobbered Azerbaijan 8-1 in Tuesday’s other quarterfinal.



