

Bayern Routs Paderborn 6-0 to Advance to German Cup Semis



PADERBORN, Germany – Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich demolished third-division Paderborn 6-0 on Tuesday to claim a spot in the semifinals of the German Cup.



The hosts got off to a good start and looked to have taken the lead in the 8th minute when a free kick found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.



Bayern began the scoring in the 19th minute with a strike from Kingsley Coman, assisted by Thomas Müller.



Six minutes later, it was Coman’s turn to set up Robert Lewandowski’s goal, and the visitors took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room at half-time after a goal in the 42nd minute by Joshua Kimmich.



Corentin Tolisso, who came on for Müller, headed in a James Rodriguez corner to make it 4-0 in the 55th minute.



A pair of goals by Arjen Robben in the last four minutes of regulation completed the rout.



