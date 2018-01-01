 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern Routs Paderborn 6-0 to Advance to German Cup Semis

PADERBORN, Germany – Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich demolished third-division Paderborn 6-0 on Tuesday to claim a spot in the semifinals of the German Cup.

The hosts got off to a good start and looked to have taken the lead in the 8th minute when a free kick found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Bayern began the scoring in the 19th minute with a strike from Kingsley Coman, assisted by Thomas Müller.

Six minutes later, it was Coman’s turn to set up Robert Lewandowski’s goal, and the visitors took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room at half-time after a goal in the 42nd minute by Joshua Kimmich.

Corentin Tolisso, who came on for Müller, headed in a James Rodriguez corner to make it 4-0 in the 55th minute.

A pair of goals by Arjen Robben in the last four minutes of regulation completed the rout.
 

