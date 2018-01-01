 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
  HOME | Mexico

Congressman Shot Dead in Central Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Congressman Francisco Rojas, a member of the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was shot dead near his home in the central Mexican city of Cuatitlan Izcalli, where he was running for mayor, party officials said Tuesday.

“The Villeda Patiño family mourns the death of my great friend, Paco Rojas. We send many blessings to the Rojas Cano family. May God give you peace, God be with you, I am never going to forget you, my friend,” the PRI’s leader in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Job Villeda, said.

Several gunmen opened fire around midnight Saturday on Rojas and his mother-in-law, Maria Eugenia Cano, who were inside their vehicle just outside their house.

The two victims were transported to a hospital, where Cano died a few hours later.

On Sunday afternoon, Rojas died while being transported to another hospital.

Rojas was running for mayor of Cuautitlan Izcalli, a city of about 500,000 residents in Mexico state, which surrounds the Federal District and forms part of the Mexico City metropolitan area.

On July 1, Mexico will hold general elections, with more than 3,400 elected offices, including president, up for grabs.
 

