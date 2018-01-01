 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Floods in Argentina Keep More Than 3,500 from Their Homes

BUENOS AIRES – More than 3,500 people forced by flooding to evacuate from their homes in the northern Argentine provinces of Salta and Chaco remained unable to return on Tuesday, Red Cross sources told EFE.

The disaster has affected some 60,000 people in all.

In Chaco, 1,000 residents were forced from their homes.

The number of evacuees exceeds 2,500 in Salta, where the rain-swollen Pilcomayo River reached a height of 7.26 m (23.8 ft) on Feb. 3, roughly twice its normal level, leaving substantial portions of a main highway under water.

Many of the evacuees have spent days in shelters and makeshift camps, while emergency clinics and humanitarian relief centers have been set up in the region.

President Mauricio Macri’s administration said Tuesday that it continues to collaborate with Salta province to assist the thousands of people who have been affected by the floods, sending food and supplies to the region.

Tuesday also saw the start of the distribution of snake anti-venom in Salta, where floodwaters tend to bring poisonous snakes into urban areas.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved