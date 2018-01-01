

Floods in Argentina Keep More Than 3,500 from Their Homes



BUENOS AIRES – More than 3,500 people forced by flooding to evacuate from their homes in the northern Argentine provinces of Salta and Chaco remained unable to return on Tuesday, Red Cross sources told EFE.



The disaster has affected some 60,000 people in all.



In Chaco, 1,000 residents were forced from their homes.



The number of evacuees exceeds 2,500 in Salta, where the rain-swollen Pilcomayo River reached a height of 7.26 m (23.8 ft) on Feb. 3, roughly twice its normal level, leaving substantial portions of a main highway under water.



Many of the evacuees have spent days in shelters and makeshift camps, while emergency clinics and humanitarian relief centers have been set up in the region.



President Mauricio Macri’s administration said Tuesday that it continues to collaborate with Salta province to assist the thousands of people who have been affected by the floods, sending food and supplies to the region.



Tuesday also saw the start of the distribution of snake anti-venom in Salta, where floodwaters tend to bring poisonous snakes into urban areas.



