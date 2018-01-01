

Collapse of Overpass Causes Traffic Nightmare in Brazil’s Capital



BRASILIA – The collapse of a section of an important overpass on Tuesday over a parking lot in downtown Brasilia caused traffic jams, but no one was injured, officials said.



“What is most important is that there are no victims,” but “a thorough assessment is in order to prevent this from happening again,” Federal District Gov. Rodrigo Rollemberg said.



The collapse occurred around noon on the Eje Sur, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the Brazilian capital, crushing four vehicles.



The heavy concrete slab fell five meters (16 feet), landing on the unoccupied vehicles, first responders said.



The collapse, according to regional government engineers, was likely due to “maintenance issues” associated with the economic crisis that has affected the city’s finances.



The heavy rains in Brasilia over the past two weeks may have accelerated the erosion of concrete slabs and foundations.



The bad weather may also have caused a parking lot roof in a Brasilia residential area to collapse, crushing a dozen cars but not injuring anyone.



