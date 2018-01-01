 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Collapse of Overpass Causes Traffic Nightmare in Brazil’s Capital

BRASILIA – The collapse of a section of an important overpass on Tuesday over a parking lot in downtown Brasilia caused traffic jams, but no one was injured, officials said.

“What is most important is that there are no victims,” but “a thorough assessment is in order to prevent this from happening again,” Federal District Gov. Rodrigo Rollemberg said.

The collapse occurred around noon on the Eje Sur, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the Brazilian capital, crushing four vehicles.

The heavy concrete slab fell five meters (16 feet), landing on the unoccupied vehicles, first responders said.

The collapse, according to regional government engineers, was likely due to “maintenance issues” associated with the economic crisis that has affected the city’s finances.

The heavy rains in Brasilia over the past two weeks may have accelerated the erosion of concrete slabs and foundations.

The bad weather may also have caused a parking lot roof in a Brasilia residential area to collapse, crushing a dozen cars but not injuring anyone.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved