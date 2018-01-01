 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Argentina, Europe Sign Pact to Make Getting Patents Easier

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina and Europe signed an accord Tuesday to follow the Cooperative Patent Classification System (CPC), a procedure aimed at providing an easier, faster way for inventors to obtain patents.

The measure will allow investigators who approve patents for original research and inventions to have access to a vast database of exclusive international documents registered at the European Patent Office (EPO) and the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in order to speed up the process.

EPO President Benoit Battistelli traveled to Buenos Aires to close the deal with Argentina’s National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), which, as a state agency, got a change of leadership when Mauricio Macri became president in late 2015.

Battistelli told EFE in an interview that “industrial property has become a priority for the Argentine government, which it previously wasn’t.”

“In recent years, industrial ownership has been growing in Latin America, but for some reason Argentina was left behind,” said the president of the EPO, which already has collaboration agreements with Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

Over the past five years, the number of patent applications registered in the South American country was not more than 100, of which 25 correspond to Macri’s term in office.

Battistelli said that the “ambitious” accord between an “emerging economy” like Argentina and developed economies in Europe will get the Southern Cone country on the road to expanding its “innovation capabilities.”

Meanwhile its Latin American neighbors have been making around 1,000 patent registrations a year.

“We see that Argentina has, in a certain way, returned to growing its industrial property and we’re ready to help it start moving ahead,” Battistelli said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved