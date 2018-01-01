

Argentina, Europe Sign Pact to Make Getting Patents Easier



BUENOS AIRES – Argentina and Europe signed an accord Tuesday to follow the Cooperative Patent Classification System (CPC), a procedure aimed at providing an easier, faster way for inventors to obtain patents.



The measure will allow investigators who approve patents for original research and inventions to have access to a vast database of exclusive international documents registered at the European Patent Office (EPO) and the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in order to speed up the process.



EPO President Benoit Battistelli traveled to Buenos Aires to close the deal with Argentina’s National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), which, as a state agency, got a change of leadership when Mauricio Macri became president in late 2015.



Battistelli told EFE in an interview that “industrial property has become a priority for the Argentine government, which it previously wasn’t.”



“In recent years, industrial ownership has been growing in Latin America, but for some reason Argentina was left behind,” said the president of the EPO, which already has collaboration agreements with Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.



Over the past five years, the number of patent applications registered in the South American country was not more than 100, of which 25 correspond to Macri’s term in office.



Battistelli said that the “ambitious” accord between an “emerging economy” like Argentina and developed economies in Europe will get the Southern Cone country on the road to expanding its “innovation capabilities.”



Meanwhile its Latin American neighbors have been making around 1,000 patent registrations a year.



“We see that Argentina has, in a certain way, returned to growing its industrial property and we’re ready to help it start moving ahead,” Battistelli said.



