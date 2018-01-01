HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Tillerson Thanks Kuczynski for Peru’s Leadership on Venezuela Crisis



LIMA – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson thanked Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Tuesday for Peru’s leadership in the Lima Group vis-a-vis the Venezuelan crisis.



Tillerson wrapped up his visit to Peru on Tuesday by meeting with Kuczynski at the Government Palace in Lima, where the two men exchanged ideas regarding actions to undertake to ensure that Venezuela returns “to its constitution.”



The Peruvian leader announced that the Lima Group, comprised of a dozen countries who do not recognize Venezuela’s all-powerful Constituent Assembly and are pushing for the implementation of the Inter-American Democratic Charter, is ready to issue a statement regarding the presidential elections in Venezuela scheduled for April.



“We think that humanitarian aid must be strengthened in Venezuela, because if not we will have a country with very serious problems in the middle of this booming region,” said Kuczynski.



He said he hoped that the eighth Summit of the Americas, to be held in Lima on April 13-14, will serve to strengthen the fight against corruption in Latin America and “above all, the fight to maintain the democracy and prosperity of all the countries” in the region.



The top US diplomat emphasized the incorporation of Peru, since January, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council because both Washington and Lima coincide in their thinking.



He also thanked Peru for the support it has provided to the US to get North Korea to halt its ballistic missile tests, including expelling the North Korean ambassador from Lima along with other diplomats.



Tilleron also stressed cooperation between Lima and Washington to stop transnational criminal organizations and break up drug trafficking cartels that “negatively” affect both nations.



After leaving Peru, Tillerson will head to Colombia as the next stop on his Latin American tour, which has already taken him to Mexico and Argentina.



