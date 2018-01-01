 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Wisin & Yandel Reunite for World Tour, New Songs

MIAMI – Puerto Rican duo Wisin & Yandel, who parted ways in 2013, said on Tuesday they were reuniting this year for a world tour and the rollout of several new songs.

The first concert will take place on March 31 in the Altos de Chavon Amphitheater in the Dominican Republic, the performers said in a statement.

The other tour dates will be announced shortly, the duo said.

Wisin & Yandel, who boast they are the only reggaeton performers to have filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles and New York’s Madison Square Garden, will be accompanied by a 10-member band and eight dancers.

In addition to the tour, Wisin & Yandel plan to release several new songs they have worked on together, although they provided no further details.

The duo’s decision to reunite is the culmination of a series of reconciliation attempts and hints on social media about a possible reunion tour.

Wisin & Yandel’s recent songs include “Como Antes,” which reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart in October, and “Todo Comienza en la Disco,” which also features Daddy Yankee.

During their 14-year career, the reggaeton duo has received numerous multi-platinum awards in the United States and Latin America, as well as a Grammy, two Latin Grammys and 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved