

Spain Olympic Chief Touts Quality of Team Going to PyeonChang



MADRID – The chairman of the Spanish Olympic Committee said Tuesday that the team his country is sending to the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang embodies quality, commitment and passion for sport.



Though Spain’s team is relatively small, with 13 athletes, there is no lack of enthusiasm, Alejandro Blanco said during the official send-off for the squad.



“The true success is that the athletes qualified (for the Olympics), because we are not a country with a tradition of snow (sports),” the chairman said.



The Games begin Friday and will conclude Feb. 25.



“You have an entire country behind you,” Blanco told the Spanish athletes. “We will all be watching to see what you do.”



