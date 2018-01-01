

Deportivo’s Injured Mosquera Returns to Training



A CORUÑA, Spain – Deportivo midfielder Pedro Mosquera returned to group training on Tuesday as he continued to recover from a leg injury suffered on Jan. 21 against Real Madrid.



The Spaniard missed Depor’s La Liga matches against Levante and Real Sociedad and is working to get back in form in time for the Feb. 12 clash with Real Betis.



Brazilian defender Sidnei Rechel, who missed the Levante match due to a muscle injury, also returned to practice on Tuesday.



Likewise back in the fold were midfielder Celso Borges and forward Florin Andone, both sidelined for last Friday’s Sociedad match due to suspension.



Tuesday’s session was the first under the direction of new coach Clarence Seedorf, who faces the task of saving Deportivo from relegation.



The club are currently 18th in La Liga with 17 points.



