

Brazilian Drug Ring Operating in Federal Ministries Busted



BRASILIA – Brazilian police arrested on Tuesday 23 suspects who allegedly belonged to a drug ring that sold and delivered narcotics to employees of federal ministries and other agencies in Brasilia, officials said.



“The evidence shows that the traffickers sold drugs, especially cocaine, to government officials and high-income individuals working on the Esplanade of the Ministries,” an avenue where many government buildings are located, police said in a statement, adding that “drug deliveries even took place inside federal buildings.”



The suspects had more than “50 steady clients” along the major thoroughfare in the capital.



Orders were placed over the phone and drugs were delivered to customers’ homes or workplaces, police said.



One of the suspects worked as a driver for Congressman Antonio Carlos Valadares Filho, of the Brazilian Socialist Party, who said he requested the man’s “immediate termination.”



Another suspect was an intern at the Attorney General’s Office, but authorities have not yet determined the extent of her participation in the ring.



