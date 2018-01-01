 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Mexico

YouTube Personality Gunned Down in Mexican Pacific Resort City

MEXICO CITY – YouTube personality Pamika Montenegro, known as “La Nana Pelucas,” was gunned down inside a restaurant in the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, state officials said Tuesday.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the state is investigating a homicide committed in the port of Acapulco against a well-known 36-year-old YouTuber,” Guerrero Security Coordination Group spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement.

Police in Acapulco received a call around 7:05 pm Sunday about the murder of a woman at a restaurant in the port city’s Costa Azul section, Alvarez said.

Officers responding to the call found Montenegro dead from gunshot wounds and the initial indications are that two gunmen murdered the YouTube personality.

Montenegro was well known in the Acapulco area and the southern state of Guerrero for the videos she post on the Sillon TV YouTube channel discussing politics and issues such as corruption in Acapulco’s city government.

The YouTube personality was known for wearing different wigs, sunglasses and gaudy outfits in the videos she produced.

Prosecutors “immediately opened an investigative file for the crime of homicide,” took statements and gathered evidence, the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office said.

Acapulco, long a popular destination for tourists visiting the Pacific coast, is one of the cities that has been most affected by drug-related violence in Mexico.

Acapulco was the second most violent city in the world, with a homicide rate of 113.24 per 100,000 residents, in 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available, the Citizens Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice said in a report.
 

