

West Ham’s Pedro Obiang to Miss Rest of Season for Injury



LONDON – West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to treat a right knee injury suffered late last month, the English club reported on Tuesday.



Obiang, 25, has “undergone a successful operation,” but he will not be able to play in the 2017-18 season, reported the head of medical services in the East London side, Gary Lewin.



“Pedro has undergone surgery to repair the medial collateral ligament, and we’re delighted with how it went. He went to a specialist in Barcelona for the operation and he is in the best possible hands as the rehab process gets underway,” the doctor said in a statement on the West Ham United’s website.



“Pedro is likely to be out for a little while, but we are confident that he will return fit and strong in ample time for pre-season,” Lewin added.



Starting in the Atletico Madrid youth squad, Obiang arrived at West Ham from Sampdoria in the summer of 2015.



The Spanish midfielder suffered an untimely injury on Jan. 27 in the 2-0 loss to Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.



In his two and a half seasons with the Hammers, Obiang has played 86 games in all competitions, scoring three goals.



