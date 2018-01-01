 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UK Court Confirms Arrest Warrant Issued against Wikileaks Founder

LONDON – A court in the United Kingdom decided on Tuesday to maintain the arrest warrant pending on the Australian activist and founder of the transparency portal WikilLeaks who since 2012 has been sheltered at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The verdict by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, subject to appeal before a higher tribunal, confirmed the validity of the arrest warrant issued by UK authorities against Julian Assange after he jumped bail when seeking diplomatic asylum.

The Wikileaks editor-in-chief found refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he was wanted for alleged sex crimes, although the Swedish judiciary dismissed his case last May.

Assange said he would remain at the embassy due to fears that the UK would extradite him to the United States to be tried for the publication of classified information that was leaked by the former soldier and whistleblower Chelsea Manning in 2010.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved