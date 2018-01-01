

Snowstorm Sweeping Across France Causes Delays at Airports, Trains, Roads



PARIS – The snowstorm currently raging over most of France, especially the country’s northern regions, on Tuesday caused various delays across the nation’s transport infrastructure.



In addition, Tuesday’s weather forecast warned that conditions would likely worsen throughout the day.



France’s national railway company, SNCF, announced that some of its high-speed trains (TGV) covering the Paris-Bordeaux route had been canceled or were suffering delays due to heavy snowfall.



The country’s official road traffic monitor, Bison Futé, said on its website that Meteo France, the state weather agency, had issued “Orange Alerts” across 35 French departments.



The affected areas included the Pays de la Loire, Poitou, the Ardennes and Ile de France, where Paris is located.



In the country’s south, the weather conditions mostly impacted the mountainous Pyrenees region, the roads leading to the Principality of Andorra and the town of Aurillac, located to the north of Toulouse.



The Civil Aviation General Directorate (DGAC) said that Paris’ two airports had registered some delays of between 10-15 minutes due to air traffic authorities spacing out flights for safety reasons, although no flights had yet been canceled.



According to a DGAC spokesperson contacted by EFE, conditions were expected to worsen from 4 pm local time onwards.



Other French airports remained unaffected, although some precautions were being taken in the southeastern region.



As a precautionary measure, school transport was suspended in all six departments of the Central-Loire valley region, in four of the five departments in the Pays de la Loire region and in La Meuse.



Meteo France warned that the snowfall would continue to intensify by mid-afternoon, with 3 -10 centimeters (1.2-3.9 inches) of snow expected overall and up to 15-20 cm forecast for the Paris region.



