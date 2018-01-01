 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Carvajal Remains Suspended as Real Madrid’s Appeal Rejected by UEFA

MADRID – Right back Dani Carvajal remained suspended on Tuesday for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, after Real Madrid’s appeal was dismissed by the Union of European Football Associations.

The decision means Carvajal is not going to take the field for the first leg of the round of 16, where Real Madrid is to face off against Paris Saint Germain on Feb. 14.

“Given that Carvajal did not participate in the match between Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund played on Dec. 7, 2017, the player still has to serve one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible,” the UEFA said in a statement on its website.

The UEFA imposed this sanction on Carvajal for deliberately receiving a yellow card during the APOEL Nicosia match on Nov. 21, 2017.

Real Madrid then appealed the suspension in an attempt to reduce the penalty imposed.
 

