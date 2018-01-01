

Afghanistan Sacks 7 Army Officers, Including 2 Generals for Negligence



KABUL – The Afghan government announced on Tuesday the dismissal of seven high ranking army officers, including two generals, for professional negligence related to a recent attack by militants from the Islamic State terror organization on an army base.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Twitter that a team commissioned to investigate the attack, which saw 11 soldiers and 4 civilians get killed, in Kabul on Jan. 29, concluded that the officers were negligent in their actions.



“Team findings reveal that 7 high ranking officers including two generals committed professional negligence. All seven are sacked and referred for further investigations. The process of REWARD and PUNISHMENT to continue!” he tweeted.



The spokesperson of the Afghan president Shah Hussain Murtazawi confirmed to EFE that the officials were fired by the Ministry of Defense.



Ministry of Defense spokesperson Dawlat Waziri said that the officials who have been sacked are two brigadier generals, two majors, two captains and a lieutenant.



On the other hand, four officials from the battalion of the Afghan National Army that was attacked in Kabul were rewarded with a month’s salary in cash for showing courage and resilience, he added.



Five insurgents had entered the facilities of a battalion of the ANA in western Kabul.



Two suicide bombers died upon detonating the explosives they were wearing and two others were shot dead by security forces while the fifth was captured alive.



The Islamic State laid claim to the attack, just two days after the Taliban claimed an ambulance bomb attack in Kabul that left 103 dead and more than 200 injured.



Tuesday’s announcement takes place just two days after Ghani announced what he called the respectful retirement of 164 generals, which leads to fresh faces taking up the leadership.



Afghanistan is going through one of its bloodiest periods since the end of the NATO combat mission in 2015, although it continues to be involved in training programs of Afghan forces in the country.



