 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Afghanistan Sacks 7 Army Officers, Including 2 Generals for Negligence

KABUL – The Afghan government announced on Tuesday the dismissal of seven high ranking army officers, including two generals, for professional negligence related to a recent attack by militants from the Islamic State terror organization on an army base.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Twitter that a team commissioned to investigate the attack, which saw 11 soldiers and 4 civilians get killed, in Kabul on Jan. 29, concluded that the officers were negligent in their actions.

“Team findings reveal that 7 high ranking officers including two generals committed professional negligence. All seven are sacked and referred for further investigations. The process of REWARD and PUNISHMENT to continue!” he tweeted.

The spokesperson of the Afghan president Shah Hussain Murtazawi confirmed to EFE that the officials were fired by the Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense spokesperson Dawlat Waziri said that the officials who have been sacked are two brigadier generals, two majors, two captains and a lieutenant.

On the other hand, four officials from the battalion of the Afghan National Army that was attacked in Kabul were rewarded with a month’s salary in cash for showing courage and resilience, he added.

Five insurgents had entered the facilities of a battalion of the ANA in western Kabul.

Two suicide bombers died upon detonating the explosives they were wearing and two others were shot dead by security forces while the fifth was captured alive.

The Islamic State laid claim to the attack, just two days after the Taliban claimed an ambulance bomb attack in Kabul that left 103 dead and more than 200 injured.

Tuesday’s announcement takes place just two days after Ghani announced what he called the respectful retirement of 164 generals, which leads to fresh faces taking up the leadership.

Afghanistan is going through one of its bloodiest periods since the end of the NATO combat mission in 2015, although it continues to be involved in training programs of Afghan forces in the country.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved