Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Villarreal’s Castillejo Overcomes Leg Injury, Rejoins Group Training

CASTELLON, Spain – Villarreal midfielder Samu Castillejo returned on Tuesday to working out with his teammates, signaling his recovery from a leg injury received during last weekend’s La Liga match against Real Betis.

Castillejo suffered a bruise to his fibula bone during his side’s 1-2 loss on Saturday.

Villarreal’s coach, Javier Calleja, is expected to be able to count on Castillejo in the upcoming match against Alaves on Feb. 10, along with Adrian Marin Gomez, who also returned to group training on Tuesday after being sidelined for three weeks.

Midfielder Roberto Soriano remained unable to exercise due to ongoing knee problems.

Villarreal is currently missing Bruno Soriano, Andres Fernandez, Nicola Sansone and Ruben Semedo because of injuries.

Villarreal holds the fifth position in the La Liga table with 37 points, just two points behind defending champion Real Madrid, while unbeaten Barcelona leads the table with 58 points.
 

