

Salarich to Join Spain Alpine Ski Delegation at PyeongChang Olympics



MADRID – Spain alpine skier Joaquim Salarich got on Tuesday the green light to compete for his national team in the slalom race at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, after Spain acquired an additional spot in alpine skiing.



This is to be Salarich’s Olympic Winter Games debut, bringing the number of Spanish athletes to 13, according to the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation (RFEDI).



“I have an extra motivation, because it’s news that I did not expect, I know they’ve worked a lot in the federation to get this place,” Salarich told EFE.



“I am very happy, very excited,” the 24-year-old skier added.



The RFEDI said in a statement on its website that this additional spot will allow Spain to have two representatives in the alpine skiing competition.



Bilbao’s Juan del Campo, who will compete in slalom skiing and giant slalom, was selected first.



Salarich had also met the criteria to participate in the Olympic event in PyeongChang, but the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and the RFEDI had to wait to obtain the additional spot.



Del Campo will compete in the giant slalom on Feb. 18 at the Yongpyong Ski Resort and will be joined by Salarich in the slalom on Feb. 22.



