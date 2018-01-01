 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Two Policemen Killed during Insurgent Attack on Hospital in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India – Two policemen were killed Tuesday during an attack by an insurgent cell on a hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Indian administered state of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials told EFE.

“Militants opened fire on a police party accompanying a group of around six prisoners for medical check-up at the SMHS hospital,” DIG Central Kashmir Ghulam Hassan Bhat told EFE.

Bhat explained that during the attack one of the prisoners, identified as militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzullah from Pakistan, who was arrested in south Kashmir in 2014, managed to escape.

A police official who sustained serious injuries in the attack died after being taken to the hospital, Bhat added.

Another agent who had also been wounded died shortly after, said a Kashmiri police spokesperson, who requested anonymity.

The authorities have alerted the city’s security forces, who are searching for Jat.

Kashmir has seen a return to some peace after months of violent protests that began in July 2016 with the death of a young insurgent.

More than 100 people died and thousands were injured – many sustaining severe ocular injuries – by the repression of the army during these protests that fuelled separatist sentiments.

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Kashmir is the only Indian region with a Muslim majority.

Pakistan has claimed complete sovereignty over the region since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and its independence from the British Empire.

The two nations have waged two wars and minor conflicts over this territory, separated by a provisional border dividing it into two Kashmirs and making it one of the most militarized zones in the world.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved