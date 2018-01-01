

Two Policemen Killed during Insurgent Attack on Hospital in Kashmir



SRINAGAR, India – Two policemen were killed Tuesday during an attack by an insurgent cell on a hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Indian administered state of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials told EFE.



“Militants opened fire on a police party accompanying a group of around six prisoners for medical check-up at the SMHS hospital,” DIG Central Kashmir Ghulam Hassan Bhat told EFE.



Bhat explained that during the attack one of the prisoners, identified as militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzullah from Pakistan, who was arrested in south Kashmir in 2014, managed to escape.



A police official who sustained serious injuries in the attack died after being taken to the hospital, Bhat added.



Another agent who had also been wounded died shortly after, said a Kashmiri police spokesperson, who requested anonymity.



The authorities have alerted the city’s security forces, who are searching for Jat.



Kashmir has seen a return to some peace after months of violent protests that began in July 2016 with the death of a young insurgent.



More than 100 people died and thousands were injured – many sustaining severe ocular injuries – by the repression of the army during these protests that fuelled separatist sentiments.



Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Kashmir is the only Indian region with a Muslim majority.



Pakistan has claimed complete sovereignty over the region since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and its independence from the British Empire.



The two nations have waged two wars and minor conflicts over this territory, separated by a provisional border dividing it into two Kashmirs and making it one of the most militarized zones in the world.



