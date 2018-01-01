

Halep to Miss Romania’s Fed Cup Tie vs. Canada due to Exhaustion



BUCHAREST – Romanian tennis player Simona Halep announced on Tuesday she would not take part in her country’s Federation Cup World Group II tie against Canada, citing ongoing health issues after suffering from exhaustion during the Australian Open championship match last week.



The world No. 2 had to be rushed to the hospital on Jan. 28 following her loss to Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open women’s final 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.



“After spending the last week resting and rehabbing my injury from the Australian Open, unfortunately it has not recovered quickly enough for me to take part in our Fed Cup tie this weekend,” the 26-year-old said via her official Facebook page.



“I’m sad, as playing for Romania is very important to me but I look forward to seeing everyone in Cluj, as I will travel to support my teammates in this very important tie,” she added.



Halep called for a medical timeout during the second set of the Australian Open final in order to have her blood pressure taken, as the extreme heat in Melbourne took its toll.



After holding the top spot in the WTA world rankings for 15 weeks, Halep was knocked to No. 2 by Wozniacki following the latter’s maiden Grand Slam title victory.



