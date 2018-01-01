

Floats Ready as German City Mainz Gears Up for Famous Carnival Parade



MAINZ, Germany – Carnival floats featuring effigies of famous political personalities were presented to the media on Tuesday as the western German city of Mainz geared up for its upcoming carnival celebrations.



As per tradition, the floats to be paraded though the city streets from 11:11 am on the dot on Feb. 12 on the occasion of “Rosenmontag,” or Rose Monday, would poke fun at political figures from Germany and beyond.



“The Rosenmontag parade carves its way of seven kilometers through the celebrating crowd with political floats, the huge figure heads, music floats, flag bearers and guards,” Mainz’s official website said.



Internationally-known figures such as Pope Francis, United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were among those caricatured for this year’s edition of the Rose Monday parade.



Effigies of Trump and Kim wore diapers and held onto mock missiles, while another piece depicting Trump showed him apparently taking a golf club to Planet Earth.



Martin Schulz, the leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, which was currently embroiled in lengthy negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc aimed at forming a grand coalition, and former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, also featured in the lineup.



Locals and visitors alike were expected to flock to the streets to celebrate the onset of Lent; the six weeks before the Christian feast of Easter.



Besides Mainz, “Fassenacht,” or carnival, is celebrated in the nearby cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf, which are also traditionally Catholic.



