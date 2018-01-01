 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Floats Ready as German City Mainz Gears Up for Famous Carnival Parade

MAINZ, Germany – Carnival floats featuring effigies of famous political personalities were presented to the media on Tuesday as the western German city of Mainz geared up for its upcoming carnival celebrations.

As per tradition, the floats to be paraded though the city streets from 11:11 am on the dot on Feb. 12 on the occasion of “Rosenmontag,” or Rose Monday, would poke fun at political figures from Germany and beyond.

“The Rosenmontag parade carves its way of seven kilometers through the celebrating crowd with political floats, the huge figure heads, music floats, flag bearers and guards,” Mainz’s official website said.

Internationally-known figures such as Pope Francis, United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were among those caricatured for this year’s edition of the Rose Monday parade.

Effigies of Trump and Kim wore diapers and held onto mock missiles, while another piece depicting Trump showed him apparently taking a golf club to Planet Earth.

Martin Schulz, the leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, which was currently embroiled in lengthy negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc aimed at forming a grand coalition, and former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, also featured in the lineup.

Locals and visitors alike were expected to flock to the streets to celebrate the onset of Lent; the six weeks before the Christian feast of Easter.

Besides Mainz, “Fassenacht,” or carnival, is celebrated in the nearby cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf, which are also traditionally Catholic.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved