

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Suspected of Settler’s Murder, Clashes Follow



JERUSALEM – Israeli army and security forces killed on Tuesday a Palestinian man suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank, according to a spokesman for the prime minister.



Ahmad Nasr Jarrar had been the focus of an intense month-long search by Israeli forces across the northern West Bank in a series of raids that culminated in Jarar’s extrajudicial killing in Yamoun village near the city of Jenin.



“Ahmad Nasr Jarrar, who led the Palestinian terror cell who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach last month, was killed early this morning when ISA (Israeli Security Agency), IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) and police forces tried to arrest him,” the Israeli prime minister’s spokesperson for Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, said.



Gendelman claimed Jarrar was armed with an automatic weapon and explosives at the time of his death.



Clashes erupted in the village between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli forces following the raid, as documented by an epa photographer on the ground, with the Palestinian Red Crescent reporting injuries from rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation.



An ISA statement did not clarify whether Jarrar had carried out the Jan. 9 attack on Rabbi Shevach, 35, or if he had another function in the armed cell that committed it.



Shevach was a resident of the Israeli settlement outpost of Havat Gilad, near the Palestinian city of Nablus.



On Monday, Israeli Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld reported the killing of another settler on Twitter, saying “Israeli man murdered in stabbing attack in Ariel. He died from his injuries. Police and IDf searching for the terrorist who carried out the attack,” in the northern West Bank.



During an Israeli raid in search of Jarrar on Sunday, the Palestinian teenager Ahmed Abu Obeid was shot dead, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, becoming the fifth Palestinian teen killed by Israel this year.



Also on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his government would retroactively legalize Shavach’s settlement outpost, which is considered illegal under Israeli law.



All Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law, as the land was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War.



Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, it is illegal for an occupying power to transfer parts of its own population into the territory it occupies.



