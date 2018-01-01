 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Germany’s Merkel Willing to Make Painful Compromises in SPD Coalition Talks

BERLIN – Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, who heads the conservative bloc currently engaged in last-ditch coalition talks with the country’s Social Democrats (SPD), said on Tuesday her party was willing to make painful concessions in order to secure an agreement.

Merkel spoke to the press on what was slated to be the final day of discussions between her Christian Democratic Union and Bavarian sister party bloc (CSU/CDU) and the SPD of Martin Schulz, which aimed to revive a so-called grand coalition and break a four-month political deadlock resulting from inconclusive federal elections.

“We will each have to make painful compromises and I am ready for that if we can guarantee that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages,” said Merkel, who is seeking her fourth term in the German chancellery.

Her optimistic words had earlier been mirrored by Schulz, who told reporters upon his arrival to the talks in Berlin that he was confident a final deal for a government program could be struck on Tuesday as planned.

Party support for Schulz has dropped since talks with Merkel were given the green light, especially among its youth wing, many of whom were staunchly opposed to reviving the grand coalition that preceded the vote on Sept. 24, 2017.

Merkel has campaigned for such a coalition on the basis that Germany required strong governance.

The CSU/CDU won the September ballot but failed to accumulate enough votes to form a government. The SPD meanwhile suffered its worst-ever election result.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved