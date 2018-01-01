 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Papua Denies Refuge to Asylum Seekers, but Does Not Deport Them Either

SYDNEY – Papua New Guinea denied refugee status to a group of asylum seekers, but did not deport them to their countries of origin for fear they would be persecuted, according to a letter released Tuesday.

The asylum seekers were held at the detention center on Manus Island, one of the two centers Australia opened in 2012 in the Pacific to process the asylum applications of those who tried to reach its territory by sea.

The immigration authorities sent a letter to the detainees last week informing them that planning for their departure had started and included an assessment of the risk of deportation.

“This included an assessment of whether there is a real risk that you will be subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, arbitrary deprivation of life or the imposition of the death penalty,” said the letter, to which EFE had access.

“The assessment found that there is a real risk of one or more of these events and therefore the Government of Papua New Guinea will not remove you to your home country,” it added.

Hundreds of asylum seekers and refugees are being held in centers in the town of Lorengau on Manus after the Australian detention center on the island was declared illegal.

Australia and the United States signed an agreement in 2016 to transfer 1,250 of the refugees detained in Papua New Guinea and Nauru to the US.

To date, just over 110 refugees have benefited from this plan, agreed by the administration of former US President Barack Obama and described by his successor, Donald Trump as “stupid.”

Many of the asylum seekers at Manus and Nauru have fled conflicts in Afghanistan, Sudan, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria while others have escaped discrimination such as the Muslim-minority Rohingyas from Myanmar.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved