 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

ACP Study: Ozone Recovering at Poles, but Declining over Populated Areas

GENEVA, Switzerland – The ozone layer has recovered at the poles, but the lower stratospheric ozone over the most populated latitudes has declined, according to a study published on Tuesday in the scientific journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

An international team headed by ETH Zurich University and the Physikalisch-Meteorologisches Observatorium Davos, have discovered that despite the ban on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the concentration of ozone in the lower part of the stratosphere has continued to decline.

The study threw up unexpected results, because scientific models did not predict the decline, leading scientists to believe the ozone layer would fully recover by 2050.

Researchers used satellite measurements spanning the last three decades together with advanced statistical methods and data from centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Finland, as well as information provided by NASA.

“The finding of declining low-latitude ozone is surprising, since our current best atmospheric circulation models do not predict this effect. Very short-lived substances could be the missing factor in these models,” William Ball, ETH researcher and head of the study, said.

Ball added that ozone had increased significantly in the upper layers of the stratosphere and the polar regions were recovering thanks to the Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987.

The ozone forms in the Earth’s atmosphere from the photo dissociation of molecular oxygen, primarily in the tropical stratosphere.

It is then transported to the middle latitudes beyond the tropics, forming a protective “ozone layer” around the globe.

A large portion of the resulting ozone stays in the lower stratosphere and absorbs UV rays from the sun because, if they reach the surface of the Earth, they could damage the DNA of plants, animals and humans.

The researchers said the new findings are a concern but stopped short of saying they were alarming, pointing to the drastic improvements achieved since the Montreal Protocol.

Joanna Haigh, co-director of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, warned that the potential for harm in lower latitudes may actually be worse than at the poles, given that the UV radiation is more intense in these areas and they are more populated.

The study concluded that efforts should now focus on obtaining more accurate information on ozone depletion.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved