 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
  HOME | World

At Least 3 Dead, Thousands Evacuated due to Torrential Rains in Indonesia

JAKARTA – At least three people have been killed, two are missing and thousands have been evacuated in Indonesia due to landslides and floods caused by torrential rains in the Jakarta region, official sources reported Tuesday.

Rescue workers on Tuesday morning found the dead bodies of three of the five people trapped a day earlier by a landslide in Warung Menteng in the Bogor district, around 55 kilometers south of Jakarta.

One of the victims was an 18-month-old baby, while two children aged 8 and 10 were still missing, National Agency for Disaster Management spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.

The overflowing river Ciliwung, which passes through Bogor and meets the sea in Jakarta, has led to the evacuation of 6,532 people in the capital after the authorities had to release water from an upstream reservoir due to heavy rains.

Local TV channels showed people trapped on the second floors of buildings in Jakarta and destruction caused by floodwaters in the city.

The Indonesian meteorological agency has classified the rains – which have drenched the region since Sunday – as “extreme,” and have caused up to two meters of flooding in the most affected areas.

Around 40 percent of Jakarta is situated below sea-level, making it susceptible to frequent floods.

Indonesia witnesses floods and landslides every year, especially during the rainy season, which reaches its peak between December and February, with the last month bringing the heaviest rains.
 

