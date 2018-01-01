 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bogdanovic Leads Kings to 104-98 win over Bulls

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Kings rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic notched up 15 points and led a list of six players with double digit scores to help the Sacramento Kings to a 104-98 win against the Chicago Bulls, who lost their 7th consecutive game, at the Golden 1 Center on Monday.

Bogdanovic made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining and led his team’s comeback after it ended the first quarter with barely nine points on the scoreboard against the Bulls’ 28.

Point guard George Hill, who continues to play as a reserve, put up 14 points and guard Garrett Temple, who also came off the bench, added 12 points for the Kings (17-36), who are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Guard Zach LaVine was the top scorer for the Bulls with 27 points while point guard Justin Holiday added 20.

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis, who came in place of Finnish rookie Lauri Markkanen, who missed his third straight game due to the birth of his child, put up a double-double and scored 18 points and had 14 rebounds (12 of them defensive), four assists and two steals.

Center Robin Lopez was ejected in the first half after protesting the decisions of the referees.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved