

Bogdanovic Leads Kings to 104-98 win over Bulls



SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Kings rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic notched up 15 points and led a list of six players with double digit scores to help the Sacramento Kings to a 104-98 win against the Chicago Bulls, who lost their 7th consecutive game, at the Golden 1 Center on Monday.



Bogdanovic made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining and led his team’s comeback after it ended the first quarter with barely nine points on the scoreboard against the Bulls’ 28.



Point guard George Hill, who continues to play as a reserve, put up 14 points and guard Garrett Temple, who also came off the bench, added 12 points for the Kings (17-36), who are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.



Guard Zach LaVine was the top scorer for the Bulls with 27 points while point guard Justin Holiday added 20.



Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis, who came in place of Finnish rookie Lauri Markkanen, who missed his third straight game due to the birth of his child, put up a double-double and scored 18 points and had 14 rebounds (12 of them defensive), four assists and two steals.



Center Robin Lopez was ejected in the first half after protesting the decisions of the referees.



