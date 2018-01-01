 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Samsung to Engage in Speed Management, Chairman Says

SEOUL – A Samsung Electronics vice chairman said on Tuesday the company will engage in speed management, a day after its heir and de facto leader was released from prison.

Lee Jae-yong was released on Monday following a court’s decision to give him a suspended sentence and authorized his release from prison by acquitting him of several charges related to a massive corruption scandal.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Yoon Boo-keun made the comments in a brief meeting with reporters after attending a forum in central Seoul, local agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

Yoon, who did not provide any further details, has been the first top official to comment since Lee was released after the Seoul High Court Monday reduced Lee’s sentence in the “Rasputin” graft scandal to a suspended sentence.

After appealing his five-year sentence, the court reduced Lee’s sentence of two and a half years in prison, and allowed him to immediately leave the correctional facility where he had been detained for almost a year.

The judges have considered that it has not been proven that the company obtained government favors within the framework of the influence peddling scheme by the former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her close friend Choi Soon-sil, who has been dubbed the “South Korean Rasputin,” although they considered Lee guilty of granting financial favors to Choi’s daughter.

There is speculation that Lee on Friday may attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics which are going to be held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.

Lee’s father, Lee Kun-hee, played a key role in getting PyeongChang selected in 2011 as the venue for the Winter Games in which Samsung is one of the main sponsors.

Lee took charge of the company in May 2014 after his father suffered a heart attack which left him incapacitated.

After closing on a positive note due to Lee’s release on Monday – when there was a general slump in stock prices – Samsung shares fell by around 2 percent on Tuesday at the Seoul Stock Exchange, in a session hit by the big dip on Wall Street.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved