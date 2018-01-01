 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Military Helicopter with 6 People on Board Disappears off Taiwan East Coast

TAIPEI – A military helicopter with six people on board was missing after taking off from Orquideas island, east of Taiwan, Taiwan’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

The US-made “Black Hawk” helicopter was an emergency medical flight and is feared to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Monday night.

The helicopter arrived at the Orquideas Island from the city of Taitung, located in the southeast of Taiwan, at 11:09 pm and took off at 11:48 pm, but lost contact with the radar three minutes later.

Eyewitnesses, including relatives of some of those on board, said the helicopter took off and suddenly fell into the sea, the Taiwanese CNA agency said.

Rescue teams were trying to locate the helicopter and rescue the six people on board in difficult weather conditions.
 

