 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Tokyo Stock Exchange Falls over 5% Following Wall Street Plunge

TOKYO – The Tokyo Stock Exchange fell on Tuesday by over 5 percent by midday after losing over 1,000 points following Wall Street’s worst single-day points drop in history.

Wall Street’s benchmark index Dow Jones plunged 4.6 percent on Monday, sparking panic among investors.

At midday, the TSE’s benchmark index the Nikkei had seen a drop of 1,194.21 points, or 5.26 percent down, and stood at 21.487,87 points, although it fell by as much as 5.63 percent during the morning.

The second indicator, Topix, which groups the values of the first section, lost 90,98 points, or 4.99 percent down, and stood at 1,732.76 points.

Tokyo’s stock market declined more than 4 percent over the course of just a few minutes following the opening bell as investors reacted with panic to the drop of Wall Street’s main index, Dow Jones, which plunged 4.6 percent on Monday and stood at 1,175 points, the worst single-day drop in points in its history.

In addition, S&P 500 index also decreased 4.10 percent, its worst performance since August 2011, while the NASDAQ Composite Index subtracted 3.78 percent, the largest decline since June 2016.

In addition to the negative impact from the bump in New York’s stock market, Tokyo investors were closely monitoring on Tuesday the movements of the yen, whose appreciation against the US dollar could lead to greater losses in Tokyo stock market, by putting pressure on Japan’s large export companies.

The oil and coal sectors suffered the largest losses on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during the first hour after the opening, followed by non-ferrous metals and machinery.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved