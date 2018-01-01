

Tokyo Stock Exchange Falls over 5% Following Wall Street Plunge



TOKYO – The Tokyo Stock Exchange fell on Tuesday by over 5 percent by midday after losing over 1,000 points following Wall Street’s worst single-day points drop in history.



Wall Street’s benchmark index Dow Jones plunged 4.6 percent on Monday, sparking panic among investors.



At midday, the TSE’s benchmark index the Nikkei had seen a drop of 1,194.21 points, or 5.26 percent down, and stood at 21.487,87 points, although it fell by as much as 5.63 percent during the morning.



The second indicator, Topix, which groups the values of the first section, lost 90,98 points, or 4.99 percent down, and stood at 1,732.76 points.



Tokyo’s stock market declined more than 4 percent over the course of just a few minutes following the opening bell as investors reacted with panic to the drop of Wall Street’s main index, Dow Jones, which plunged 4.6 percent on Monday and stood at 1,175 points, the worst single-day drop in points in its history.



In addition, S&P 500 index also decreased 4.10 percent, its worst performance since August 2011, while the NASDAQ Composite Index subtracted 3.78 percent, the largest decline since June 2016.



In addition to the negative impact from the bump in New York’s stock market, Tokyo investors were closely monitoring on Tuesday the movements of the yen, whose appreciation against the US dollar could lead to greater losses in Tokyo stock market, by putting pressure on Japan’s large export companies.



The oil and coal sectors suffered the largest losses on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during the first hour after the opening, followed by non-ferrous metals and machinery.



