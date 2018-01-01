 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Officer, Suspect Killed in Shooting in Colorado Springs, Four Others Injured

WASHINGTON – An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy and a motor theft suspect were killed on Monday in a shooting in Colorado that also wounded three other officers and a civilian.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the officers were investigating a reported motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs, south of Denver.

According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey, as the officers approached the suspect, “a struggle ensued and shots were fired.”

As a result of the encounter, the suspect and the deputy from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, who has been named as Micah Flick, were killed.

Flick was killed on the day he was celebrating his 11th anniversary with the force, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two other sheriff’s deputies, a policeman and a passer-by were also injured in the incident.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved