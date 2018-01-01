HOME | USA

Officer, Suspect Killed in Shooting in Colorado Springs, Four Others Injured



WASHINGTON – An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy and a motor theft suspect were killed on Monday in a shooting in Colorado that also wounded three other officers and a civilian.



The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the officers were investigating a reported motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs, south of Denver.



According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey, as the officers approached the suspect, “a struggle ensued and shots were fired.”



As a result of the encounter, the suspect and the deputy from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, who has been named as Micah Flick, were killed.



Flick was killed on the day he was celebrating his 11th anniversary with the force, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.



Two other sheriff’s deputies, a policeman and a passer-by were also injured in the incident.



