  HOME | Peru

US Secretary of State Arrives in Peru

LIMA – Peruvian Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin received US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday to address bilateral relations and this year’s Summit of the Americas in Lima.

The former ExxonMobil CEO arrived in Lima from Buenos Aires and traveled directly to the foreign ministry.

Peru wants to “encourage participation by countries such as the United States in large-scale economic development events,” including annual tourism and culinary fairs, the foreign ministry said.

Tillerson left Washington last Thursday on his first tour of the Americas as secretary of state. He comes to after stops in Mexico and Argentina and plans to visit Colombia and Jamaica on his way back to the US.

The secretary of state will meet Tuesday with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry told EFE last week that the agenda for Aljovin’s talks with Tillerson would include US President Donald Trump’s possible participation in the eighth Summit of the Americas, set for April 13-14.
 

