Flooding Continues in Northern Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – People forced from their homes by the rise of the rain-swollen Pilcomayo River in the northern Argentine province of Salta will likely not be able to return for another week, a Red Cross official told EFE on Monday.

The river is currently at 7.5 meters (24.6 feet), roughly double its usual level, Cristian Bolano said.

“The rain has stopped and there is a forecast of good weather, but conditions remains extremely variable. It has stopped raining in (neighboring) Bolivia, which is satisfactory for us because it will not raise the level of the river,” the Red Cross official said.

More than 17,000 residents have been affected by the flooding, while some 3,000 have already spent a week in shelters or other temporary accommodations.

Medical centers set up to deal with the emergency are treating an average of 300 people per day for minor injuries and illnesses such as diarrhea, dehydration and hypertension.
 

