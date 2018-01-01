 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Cuba

Fidel Castro’s Eldest Son Laid to Rest in Havana

HAVANA – Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s eldest son – Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart – was laid to rest in Havana’s largest cemetery on the weekend.

The son of Fidel and Mirtha Diaz-Balart – known as “Fidelito” – committed suicide last Thursday at age 68 and was interred in the presence of his mother, sisters, nieces and nephews, children and grandchildren in the Colon Cemetery at the Cuban Academy of Sciences burial site, EFE learned.

The funeral for the vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences was held on Sunday, as per the social network posts of several people attending the solemn and intimate ceremony.

Cuba’s state-run media have not yet published anything about the funeral, although an official announcement of Castro Diaz-Balart’s death had appeared.

The family’s only public remarks concerning his death were made last Friday by the daughter of Cuban President Raul Castro, Fidelito’s cousin Mariela Castro, who expressed thanks on Twitter and Facebook for the condolences the family had received.

Castro Diaz-Balart, the only son of the marriage between Fidel Castro and Mirtha Diaz-Balart, also served as a scientific adviser for the Cuban Council of State, the communist island’s top government body.

According to the official communique about his death in state-run media, Fidelito has been suffering from “deep depression” for which he had been undergoing treatment for months.

“As part of his treatment, he initially needed to be hospitalized and then followed up as outpatient during his social reintegration,” the statement said.

Educated in the now-defunct Soviet Union, where he studied under a pseudonym for security reasons, and ultimately receiving a Ph.D. in Mathematical Physics, Castro Diaz-Balart between 1980-1992 was the Cuba’s top nuclear policy official and was in charge of the unfinished construction of the Jaragua nuclear power plant, which would have been the first facility of its kind on the island.

After his parents divorced in 1954, he lived until he age 10 with his mother, who remarried attorney Emilio Nunez Blanco and settled in Madrid in the 1970s.

There is little publicly available information about Castro Diaz-Balart’s personal life, but he initially married Russia’s Natasha Smirnova, with whom he had three children and, after divorcing Smirnova, he married Cuban citizen Maria Victoria Barreiro.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved