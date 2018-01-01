HOME | Argentina

Spanish Boat Faces Hefty Fine for Illegal Fishing in Argentina



BUENOS AIRES – The owners of a Spanish trawler carrying 320 tons of fish illegally caught in Argentine waters could face a fine of up to $513,406, authorities said on Monday.



The Playa Pesmar Uno was intercepted on Sunday by the Argentine coast guard vessel GC 27 Fique after the trawler was detected operating within Argentina’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of Comodoro Rivadavia, 1,700 kilometers (1,100 miles) south of Buenos Aires.



Found aboard the Spanish-flagged boat was 320 tons of hake, cod, squid and ray.



A subsequent throughout inspection by an official of Argentina’s fisheries agency determined that more than 320,000 kilos (704,845 lbs.) of fresh fish had been processed aboard the Playa Pesmar Uno.



The skipper of the trawler, which operates from the northern Spanish town of Marin, said on Monday that the vessel remained in international waters throughout the voyage.



Spain’s top fisheries official, Alberto Lopez-Asenjo, said on Monday that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s government is seeking clarification from Argentina about the exact location and course of the Playa Pesmar Uno.



