Seedorf Signs as Coach of Spain’s Deportivo



A CORUÑA, Spain – Former AC Milan star Clarence Seedorf signed a contract to coach Deportivo through the end of this season, the La Liga club said on Monday.



Seedorf succeeds Cristobal Parralo, who was fired on Sunday after 18th-place Depor endured a 5-0 loss to Real Sociedad.



Deportivo supporters and reporters gathered at A Coruña’s airport to await Seedorf’s arrival on a flight from Madrid that was delayed two hours by the snowstorm affecting northern Spain.



Club executives held talks with two other candidates over the weekend before settling on the 41-year-old Seedorf, who will be the seventh different coach to take charge of Depor in the last four years.



Seedorf, a midfielder, retired in 2014 after 22 years with six different clubs, scoring 99 goals in 640 matches. He remains the only player in the history of the UEFA Champions League to have won the competition with three different clubs – once with Ajax, in 1995, once with Real Madrid, in 1998, and twice with Milan, in 2003 and 2007.



The Suriname-born Seedorf also contributed 11 goals in 87 international appearances for the Netherlands.



As a coach, he posted a record of 11 wins, two draws and nine losses during a half-season at the helm of AC Milan.



Shenzen chalked up three wins, four draw and six losses during Seedorf’s brief tenure with the Chinese club.



