Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Celebrates 33rd Birthday as Goal Production Drops

MADRID – Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo turned 33 on Monday at an inflection point in his career in terms of goal-scoring average.

The Portuguese forward has scored just eight goals in 21 La Liga rounds with Real Madrid this season, the lowest average since his arrival from Manchester United in 2009.

“Thank you all for your birthday messages,” Cristiano tweeted.

The superstar of La Liga defending champion Real Madrid was born on Feb. 5, 1985, in Madeira, Portugal, where he played at Clube Desportivo Nacional before joining Sporting Clube de Portugal in 2002. A year later, he moved to Manchester United.

During his career, Cristiano has won five Ballon d’Or awards, as well as FIFA’s The Best award and UEFA’s Best Player in Europe.

Cristiano is Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer, netting 427 goals in 421 matches and winning three of his four Golden Shoe awards with the Spanish club.

Cristiano won many trophies at Manchester United and helped the Spanish team claim 15 titles, including two La Ligas, two Copa del Rey trophies, two Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups and three European Super Cups.
 

